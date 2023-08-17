Lawmaker Drums Support for Bauchi Governor

From Sanusi Muhammad

Member representing Misau/Dambam federal constituency in the national assembly, Bappa Aliyu, has described the first tenure stewardship of Governor Bala Muhammed as one of the best in the country which served as the platform for the massive votes received at his second tenure bid on March 18th with a wide margin of over 90,000 votes against the closet opponent.

The national lawmaker described the governor as one of those leaders the state had missed over the years but now blessed with one who is serving with passion and applying caution where necessary with several feats achieved within four years that has never been witnessed in the history of the state.

Bappa said: “From the four=year stewardship of Bala Muhammed, Bauchi State can beat its chest within the comity of states for having an illustrious son who has mortgaged his comfort for service with all sincerity and within resources at his disposal

“We have no iota of reason not to support the laudable objectives of the governor in his quest to transform Bauchi State to the industrial hub of the Northeast and one of the most peaceful in the whole country by any rating despite the scarcity of enough resources at his disposal

“As there are pockets challenges confronting the smoothness of his administration but with his deployed well coordinated determination and focus, odd situations are fast appreciating all efforts applied for the good of all”.

The lawmaker commended the governor for even distribution of social amenities across the state which exposes his large heartedness and inbuilt concern to the plight of the majority without strings attached.

“As members of the legislative arm of government, it is part of our responsibility to support the laudable objectives of the governor to fruition and to contribute our own quota as expected to bail the remote areas of the state from lack of social amenities such portable water supply, rural roads, renovation and repositioning of schools and primary health care facilities as well as employment opportunities and economic empowerment support to our constituents”

He praised the governor for his wise appointment of credible persons as members of the next state executive council and urged all irrespective of imaginary differences to continue to support the efforts of the governor towards alleviating the scourge of decayed under development and pockets of insecurity.

On his blueprint for his federal constituency, Bappa said: “We are yet to settle for real business but my people can give testimony on my type of representation when I was in Bauchi State House of Assembly in 2003. I know what are the problems and we have the solutions. No cause for alarm”.

Related