How Imo Gov Uzodinma Continuously Spend $19,000 [N17m] To Fly A Private Jet From Abuja To Owerri

By Special Correspondent

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the November 11, Imo governorship election, has vowed to save the State from further ruination.

Anyanwu, who spoke to online media practitioners in Owerri, lamented the total collapse of infrastructure in the State, such as roads, health care and the local government system.

He expressed concern over rising insecurity in the State and berated the Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Hope Uzodimma for reckless and mindless spending and waste of finances of the State

He said “Our roads are in terrible condition, insecurity has made our State unsafe.Those outside Imo State see the State as a den of criminals.

“No one is safe anymore in the State. People live in fear. The governor has no solution to it and this is the reason he keeps on blaming opposition politicians.

“Our health system is in bad shape. There is no functional health center across the 27 local government. Records show that most of our doctors have fled the State in search of better working conditions outside.

“The local governments have collapsed in Imo State because there are no elected local government Chairmen and Councillors.

“Local Government funds are frittered away by the governor and this has stunted development across the State” he said.

Anyanwu, who is also the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, accused Governor Uzodimma of mindless and reckless waste of State funds.

“The governor spends Imo money hiring private jets at an exorbitant cost.

“It cost him $18,000 to fly a private jet from Abuja to Owerri, and an additional $1,000 as parking cost per hour. Most times, he comes into the State spend about six hours and run back to Abuja. This has been ongoing in the past three years.

“This is waste of Imo money and it is unacceptable” he said.

Anyanwu promised to change the narrative for the good of the State, vowing to create jobs, provide security, ensure rural development, improve education and provide affordable health care to the people if elected governor.

“I and my deputy have the time to work for the betterment and development of our State” he noted.

He promised to reenact the giant strides of late former governor of the State, Sam Mbakwe, by returning the glory and pride of the State.