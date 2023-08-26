8.4 C
Anambra Pastor Commits Suicide After Girlfriend Rejected His Marriage Proposal, Gets Buried in the Forest

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An Anambra-based pastor has reportedly taken his life after his girlfriend, whom he trained in the university rejected his marriage proposal.

It was gathered that the pastor, identified as Prosper Obum Igboke hailed from Leru community of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, but was pastoring at a pentecostal church in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State

According to reports, the 30-year-old pastor took his life by jumping down from a storey building after the rejection of his proposal by his lover, whose identity was not revealed as at the time of this publication.

Narrating how it all happened, a relative of the pastor said: “The incident happened last month. The man was 30 years old at the time of his death. His girlfriend, whom he intended to marry disappointed him after seeing her through the university.

“He jumped down from a two storey building and died. I am surprised that a man of this age and a pastor can do this.”

It was gathered that the suicidee was, on Friday, buried in a forest in his community, in accordance with the traditions of the community.

