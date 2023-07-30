Sit-at-home Threat: Even Fishes Won’t Swim In South East – Ekpa Denies Report Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Letter

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A popular Biafra agitator and separatist, Simon Ekpa has asked the Igbo to disregard reports making the rounds on a purported letter from the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Ekpa further said that even fishes won’t swim in South East when the next three weeks Sit-at-home will start.

Ekpa, the Finland-based lawyer and self-acclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government, disclosed this on Friday.

It could be recalled that some reports claimed Kanu directed Ekpa to stop the criticism of southeast governors.

He, however, said the letter was fake and untrue.

According to him, the letter is from mischief-makers who do not want Biafra’s liberation.

He disclosed this in a video circulated on social media platforms.

Reiterating his call for the release of Kanu to ensure lasting peace in the southeast, he said: “Our attention has been drawn to the fake letter from the pit of hell being paraded by Nigerian media claiming that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wrote a letter. It is not only a joke but an insult taken too far that the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra is being misrepresented in this way. As the Prime Minister of Biafra under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I call on all Biafrans to disregard the fake letter coming from DSS.”

