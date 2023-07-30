Gunmen Attack Abia South Labour Party Senatorial Candidate

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Suspected gunmen have invaded the home of Engr Chinedu Onyeizu, the Abia South Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last election.

From an eyewitness account, Engr Onyeizu’s house was invaded by three heavily-armed men on Friday.

The hoodlums stormed the Abayi Ohanze, the country home of the Labour Party’s senatorial candidate in Abia South on Friday night and held his brothers who were in the compound hostage for over two hours and demanded to be led to Onyeizu.

When told that he was not around, the gunmen insisted that it couldn’t be true since he was earlier seen at the burial of Chief Vincent Oghulafor.

Not satisfied that Onyeizu was not at home, and after ransacking the entire compound , the gunmen manhandled the victims, took their phones and fled

Meanwhile, according to close sources, after the burial of Vincent Ogbulafor, Onyeizu was heading home when he got a call from a Labour Party lawmaker . He made a U- turn to the lawmakers place. After meeting the lawmaker, he did not head home as earlier planned when he remembered his faulty generator. The call from the lawmaker and the faulty generator delayed Onyeizu from getting home.

When contacted by Newsmen, Onyeizu, wondered why anyone would be after his life.

While crying out to the security agencies for protection, he asked for a thorough investigation into what he described as a ‘dastardly but cowardly act’ in order to unmask the persons and their sponsors

