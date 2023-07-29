Revealed: NonsoNkwa’s Arrest – Imo Govenor, Uzodinma Directly Indicted

Advertisement

By Ikenna Esogibe, Abuja

Imo State Govenor Senator Hope Uzodinma has been directed Indicted on the gestapo arrest of a popular Broadcast Journalist and Human Right Activist in Imo State, Mazi Chinonso Theodore Ubah, aka Nonsonkwa, of Ozisa 96.1 FM, on ochestrated trumped up charges associated with his continues calling for the disbarment of the Govenor’s Ebubeagu militia group secretly established to fight ESN and IPOB unknown Gunmen.

who was arrested on last Thursday, July 27th 2023, in Owerri, by some police officers from the Force CID Headquarters Abuja, has been in detention since after his arrest without any interview by the police.

This was made known to 247ureports.com by Nonsonkwa’s lawyer, Barr.Charles Kasarachi, when contacted on his telephone, on Saturday morning, July 29th 2023.

According to the lawyer, “It is now very clear that the Shared Prosperity Government of Governor Hope Uzodimma through his commissioner for information, Declan Emelumba wrote a petition against Nonsonkwa and invited the Police from the Force CID Abuja who came into Imo and arrested my client, Mazi Chinonso;

“A petition written by Gov.Uzodimma against Nonsonkwa had it that the Governor accused the popular Imo based broadcaster-journalist of airing that he (Uzodimma) is sponsoring /using the State Security Operatives known as EbubeAgu Militia in the killing of innocent Imolites;

“This was contained in a petition written to the Police Force Headquarters Abuja through the office of Inspector General of Police by Governor Uzodinma’s commissioner, my client told me on phone call conversation”, the lawyer revealed.

However, the lawyer while speaking, disclosed that some legal experts in Abuja have seen Nonsonkwa, and have spoken with him, even as they described the state of his health as in good condition but called for quick prosecution of the case.

Nonsonkwa’s lawyer, Barr.Kasarachi, told 247 that the legal team are on top of the whole matter, added they will be in Abuja by Monday, 31th or Tuesday, July 2023.

Barr.Charles, more so expressed satisfaction that his client is ready and willing to provide facts and prove on the allegation level against Nonsonkwa by the state government at any time of the day.

