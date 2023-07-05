Panic As Simon Ekpa Boys Invade Enugu In Gunfire, Police Says Not True [Video]

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the gun touting group associated with the Finland based Simon Ekpa faction of the Biafra agitation sect has invaded the Enugu metropolis today [July 5, 2023] in a shooting rampage to enforce a sit at home declaration by their leader.

According to available information received from eyewitnesses, Enugu resident were seen running from Zik’s avenue around 10:30am – and they were shouting “they are shooting”. Some of the resident told our correspondent that the Biafra agitators were shooting there and telling everyone to go home.

Further up along the way, at Uwani police station, eyewitnesses saw combat ready policemen in front of their gate. “There were burnfires”, according to our source.

At Edinburgh, traders were closing their shops and offices. The traders told our correspondent that “they were shooting” at Holy Ghost and Ogui road. Even along Abakpa, gunshots were heard.

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mba had made statements declaring the end of the sit at home protest that had been holding in the south east for over a year. He declared that every civil servant should ignore the sit at home protest and attend work or face the consequences.

Today, as the civil servant ignored the sit at home protest, the Simon Ekpa faction of the Biafra agitators struck. The Governor has yet to respond.

247ureports.com reached out to the Nigeria police force in Enugu through the public relations officer, Daniel Ndukwe. He discounted the news as mere rumours and fake news. He said “it is all fake news and false alarm aimed causing panic and pandemonium. The Police, Military and other security operatives are all out to ensure the security and safety of citizens as they go about their lawful businesses. In fact, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, fdc, is currently out on visibility and confidence-building patrol, please”.