Commercial Activities Boom, As Ekpa’s Sit-at-home Order Holds No Water in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Activities have continued to boom in different parts of Anambra State, despite the so-called weeklong sit-at-home declared by the self-acclaimed Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, who said the state and other states in the South-eastern Nigeria would be ‘under lock and key from July 3 to July 10, 2023’.

It would be recalled that Ekpa, a Finland-based Nigerian had said there would be a total lockdown in Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, and Abia States throughout this week, to protest the continued detention of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Mazị Nnamdi Kanu, who had been in the detention of the Department of State Service (DSS) since his arrest by the Federal Government.

Howbeit, observations and realities show that Ekpa’s declaration holds no water in Anambra, as residents of the State snubbed him and freely go about their daily activities and businesses.

It would also be recalled that the senator representing Anambra South, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, had recently challenged Ekpa, warning him and his followers to stay away from his senatorial zone, while also calling on the residents of his senatorial zone and Anambra State at large to stop observing any sit-at-home declared by the tyrants.

He said: “Enough is enough. We have cooperated to obey the sit-at-home order all this while, but we have also found out that we are losing our economic base, jobs and business opportunities.

“As the representative of the good people of Anambra South senatorial district, I deem it fit to say we will not continue to have the sit-at-home

“Henceforth, every business area in Nnewi shall be open for business. We have our men, we have our system. I know saboteurs will try to sabotage our efforts, but we have resolved to fight any aggressor that will come into this town.”

Continuing, he said, “His state, Ebonyi, is an All Progressives Congress (APC) state and he has never for one day mentioned it. Ebonyi doesn’t observe sit-at-home.

“They say charity begins at home. He must observe the sit-at-home in Ebonyi State before starting to mention Anambra State or Nnewi. He has seen Anambra or Nnewi as a fertile place for his dubious enterprise. I’m telling you Simon Ekpa, be careful.

“He is there in Finland contesting for councilorship or whatever, he goes to work on Mondays but he wants to ridicule us.

“He wants my people to continue to suffer deprivation because he has communication gadgets to run his propaganda

“If Ekpa and those working with him should mention sit-at-home again, they should come down to Nigeria to show the people where they have their industries and offices that were also closed and affected during every sit-at-home.”

Ubah, who stated this at a meeting with his constituents in Nnewi, also expressed optimism that Nnamdi Kanu would soon be released.

Senator Ubah’s statement appears to have been recalibrated and boosted the morales of his constituents and Ndị Anambra at large, such that nobody did as if there was any order called sit-at-home in the state this week, let alone observing or adhering to it.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, visited the Eke Awka Market in Awka, some parts of Onitsha Main Market, and Nkwor Nnewi, where he observed that everywhere was filled and crowded by traders, as commercial and other activities were also at their respective peaks.

Civil servants and bank workers in the State were also on their duty posts, while police patrol teams were also sighted at intervals.

Today, third day into Ekpa’s weeklong sit-at-home, commercial activities are also booming in Anambra, as residents go about their business without fear.

Although, reports have it that the sit-at-home was strictly enforced in Ebonyi State on Tuesday, while gunshots have begun to rend some parts of Enugu State today, Wednesday, the confidence of the residents of Anambra State is apparently unwavering, as commercial activities continue to thrive in the State, with no cause for alarm.