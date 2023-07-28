Ministerial Nomination: APC Group Hails Tinubu for Nominating Betta Edu

Advertisement

A leading support group of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Youth Renaissance has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating the National Women Leader of the party, Dr. Betta Edu to serve as minister in his upcoming cabinet.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday by the national secretary of the group, Mr. Collins Edwin, the group said the choice of Dr. Edu is a welcomed development; noting that her nomination is a clear reward for steadfastness and abiding faith in the party and in Mr. President.

Dr. Edu’s loyalty to the party is legendary as she worked out her heart for the success of the party not minding all sorts of provocations and vituperations by the opposition.

Hence, we congratulate Dr. Edu for being a great source of inspiration to the youth and women across the federation by the display of impeccable character and commitment to the success of the party in the last election.

Signed:

Mr. Collins Edwin,

National Secretary,

APC Youth Renaissance

