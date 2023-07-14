Hope Rises As Imo Oil Rich Constituency Representative, Uzoma Unveils Big Legislative Plans – Harps On Health Care, Development

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Few Weeks after taking oath of office, the member representing one of the oil rich constituencies, Ohaji/Egbema in Imo State House of Assembly, Honorable Uzoma Francis Osuoha has assured his people of effective representation.

The lawmaker who spoke on Thursday in his Office at the House of Assembly Complex in new Owerri revealed his readiness to sponsor grassroots centered bills and motions which according to him will suit the interest of the entire Imo citizens.

Revealing his top legislative agenda Dr. Uzoma told Newsmen that the 10th assembly house which he is a member, will work with the Executive Arm of Government to bring rapid development in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, where he represent.

According to him; “as a lawmaker I will only legislate. I will facilitate good health care Centres for my Constituents and make sure that my people get dividends of democracy”

Similarly, the lawmaker for the oil rich Constituency declared total support for Governor Hope Uzodimma’s re-election bid.

Hear him “my people have promised to deliver Governor Uzodimma come November 11th”

He stated; I am going to mobilize heavily for him. Imo State was totally collapsed before the emergence of His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma as the Governor. The Governor has performed creditably well. Look at Owerri-Orlu, Owerri-Okigwe , Owerri-Umuahia,MCC-Toronto-Road Safety Roads. Of course,Imo State will witness more rapid development in the next four years if he is re-elected.

He also stated that Uzodinma has revitalized all the primary health centres in Imo communities which were killed by his predecessors. And he has promised to build three health centres,one in each of three LGAs, Oguta,Ori West and Ohaji/Egbema”

