Gunmen Set Motorcycles Ablaze In Another Imo Community

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Unknown Gunmen enforcing sit-at-home order have caused serious panic in Imo communities as many residents in Mbano Local Government Area of the state are relocating to Owerri, Imo Capital City over fear of attack.

Umuelemai, the headquarter of Isiala Mbano Local Government Area was recently attacked in the late hours of the night, Saturday, July 8, 2023.

In a short video displayed online, Many commercial vehicles belonging to the residents of the community were captured, set ablaze by the unidentified gunmen who were going after individuals that disobeyed their sit-at-home order.

However, the situation is said not been easy for residents in the South Eastern part of the country since the pronouncement of the sit-at-home order by the one of the leaders of the agitating group identified as Simon Ikpa.

In Imo, suspected gunmen who are purportedly enforcing the controversial sit-at-home order have attacked various spots in the state, thereby leaving residents in fears and tension.

The Gunmen, in less than twenty four hours had attacked, Orie Amaraku daily market, along Owerri-Okigwe road, located in Isiala Mbano Local Government Council Area of Imo, Akwakuma junction, which is located in Owerri, Imo State Capital City and Umuelemai Community where not less than five counted tricycles were burnt.

This current situation is said to have compelled many Christan residents to consider not attending church services and program for Sunday because of the Insecurity challenges.

