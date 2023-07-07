Finally, Police Arrests Suspect Who Stole 55M Benz

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Police in Delta State have arrested a suspect who allegedly stole a Mercedes Benz GLB 250 worth N55m in the Federal Capital Territory.

The spokesperson of Delta State Police Command,DSP Bright Edafe made this known on his Twitter page on Thursday.

Sharing photos of the suspect, Sinuphro, said, “The suspect, Meshack Sinuphro who allegedly stole the Benz at Abuja while pretending to be a buyer, has been arrested by the Command Decoy squad today in Benin City.

“Suspect will be transferred to FCT command soonest. Always report crimes to the police, and we will always deliver”

Newsmen had reported that the Nigerian Police Force detailed to investigate the case had recovered the stolen vehicle in the Ughelli North Local Government Area Delta State.

The suspect who introduced himself as Henry was test-driving the vehicle in the Garki area of the FCT when he absconded with it.

