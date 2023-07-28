CNPP, CSOs Demand Immediate Release of Emefiele From DSS Custody

Advertisement

…Urge President Tinubu To Call the Secret Police To Order

The Conference Of Nigeria Parties (CNPP) and a coalition of civil society groups aegis of the Coalition Of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs), have called “for immediate release of the abducted suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) as the court has already granted him bail.”

The CNPP, an umbrella association of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria, joined the civil society groups to also call on President Bola Tinubu to immediately call the DSS to order as an impression of a draconian regime has already been created about his administration in the minds of Nigerians due to the activities of the secret police in recent times.

In a statement jointly signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the CNPP, Comrade James Ezema, and the National Secretary of the CSOs, Alhaji Ali Abacha, they said that “respect for court order is one of the basic ingredients of a democratic society.

“Nigeria needs investors to come, however, no investor will put his money in a country where a clear order of a court of competent jurisdiction is violated at will.”

The groups had earlier called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prove to Nigerians that he is truly a democrat by upholding the the rule of law as against what they described as the All Progressives Congress (APC) invented script of detention without trial, using bogus allegations to keep suspected political enemies in detention indefinitely.

Calling on President Bola Tinubu to call the DSS to order, the CNPP and the CSOs said “It has become not just a national show of shame but an international embarrassment that the age long inter-agency rivalry in Nigeria would be brought to the full glare of the public where DSS operatives will be manhandling a security personnel on official duty in a court premises.

“What happened to inter-agency cooperation? Why will the DSS not approach a court to obtain a warrant for the re-arrest of Godwin Emefiele, knowing that the order of the court was that he should be remanded in prison custody by the correctional service?

“The DSS only approach the court after coercing correctional officials and abducting the suspended CBN Governor. Of course, any judge who knows the facts of the case will not grant such an order to legitimize illegality.

“We therefore call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to end this illegality and call the DSS to order, otherwise Nigerians will believe that he opted run a draconian democratic regime, which is the impression already being created.

“Those who know, are aware that we were very critical of the CBN Governor while he was in office, but if a society must move forward, what is right should be commended and what is wrong must be condemned.

“In the present circumstance, we call for immediate release of the abducted suspended Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) as the court has already granted him bail and if the Federal Government has any established case against him, the rule of law should be followed”, the CNPP and the CSOs said.

