The Much-talked-about Convoy of Mr President

By Uche Nworah, Ph.D

If you believe that the long vehicular convoy seen in a viral video is actually that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as alleged, then you will believe anything.

I am not the Presidential spokesperson, neither am I the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress. I am making this intervention as a concerned member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who watched the same video like everyone else.

Social media false flags have helped in making some Nigerians very gullible. The President was returning to Lagos after trips to Paris and London for a planned welcome reception (home coming) by the Lagos state government. Lagos being his home, and a state where he once governed, it was natural that the state government, the political party APC and the President’s friends, associates and family members ’mobilised’ (as we say in politics) for his grand return. It was just nothing but show of political and grassroots strength in Lagos, the President’s home base. Party and family members, Lagos government officials and associates of the President deployed their personal vehicles to join the convoy. There is nothing to this, really. Just storm in a tea cup!

Uche Nworah, Ph.D is the National Secretary and Director of Media of APC South-East Strategic Engagement Forum (ASESEF)

