Makurdi A Dirty, Smelly City Under Gov. Alia – PDP

Benue State capital city, Makurdi can be observed to have become a dirty, smelly city since Governor Hyacinth Alia assumed office on May 29th, 2023.

Major streets and roads in the city have been taken over by refuse as pavements and dividers are littered with garbage which is left to fester for days on end.

The possible consequences from this among other things include risk of break out of disease from the exposed garbage.

There is also the jeopardy to the image of Benue as a whole as visitors to the capital city, which should be the pride of the state, under such an ugly situation will be left most unimpressed.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state observes that the governor has been overwhelmed early on in office by mundane matters which have taken his focus completely off governance.

It is a reflection of Governor Alia’s incompetence in governance that he drives on those same roads to office daily through those mounds of festering and smelly refuse, yet does nothing about it.

With the Benue State Environmental Sanitation Agency (BENSESA) equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and functioning well under the immediate past PDP led administration of Samuel Ortom, all that the new governor need do is keep the agency working to keep Makurdi clean.

Our great party calls on Governor Alia to wake up to his responsibilities and clear off the refuse from the streets of Makurdi to avert a possible breakout of disease and also safeguard the image of the city and the state at large.

Bemgba Iortyom,

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Benue State.

