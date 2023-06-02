Four policemen arrested for extorting N20m from ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Bayelsa

Four policemen have been arrested for involvement in the abduction and extortion of N20 million from two alleged internet fraudsters popularly known as “Yahoo Yahoo Boys” in Bayelsa State.

The arrested personnel attached to the Nigerian Police Force, Zone 16 Command, were said to have confessed to the fact that two civilian accomplices, one Eyi Matthew Excel and Mayor Goodluck Arab gave them the information that some internet fraudsters had successfully scammed a foreigner of the sum of $58,000.

Based on the rip-off, the accused policemen stormed the residence of the alleged fraudsters, who are indigenes of Bayelsa State but relocated to Nigeria from Ghana where they pulled off the scam, got them arrested and blindfolded to an unknown hotel in Azikoro town, Yenagoa City.