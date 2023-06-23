Bandits kill chief, four children in Kaduna

Advertisement

Suspected armed bandits invaded Dorayi in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State, weekend, and killed a Fulani Chief, Kewaye of Zazzau Emirate, Alhaji Shuaibu Mohammed and his four children.

A family source told our reporter that the bandits numbering about five have the residence of the befallen victim’s on Saturday at about 10 pm.

The source said, “the wife of the deceased, Malama Halima Shuaibu explained that her husband was brought out of his bedroom and shot twice on the head by the bandits; he died instantly.”

He stated that according to the woman, the bandits went from room to room in the compound and killed her four children who are married with children.

The names of the children are Adamu Shuaibu, Musa Shuaibu, Abubakar Shuaibu and Ibrahim Haruna, saying that after attacking the compound, the bandits also rustled over 100 cattle.

The only survivor of the attack among the Ardo’s children, Abdurrahman Shuaibu, while narrating the incident explained that the bandits shot two other people on their way out of the village.

DSP. Muhammad Jalige, the Kaduna State Police Public Relation Officer, when contacted, said that he was yet to get the details of the incident from the DPO Zaria City.

