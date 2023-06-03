APGA believes in one love, brotherhood, Justice., equity – Hon. Onuorah, critical stakeholder

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

A critical major stakeholder in the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Hon. Samuel Onuorah has described the party as a believer in one love, brotherhood, justice, equity and above all open-door policy.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the party’s national convention in Awka, Anambra state capital, Onuorah noted that the party faithfuls buttressed their high quality standard at the convention when other contestants voluntarily stepped down for the newly elected national chairman of APGA, Barrister Sylvester Ezeokenwa in the keenly contested convention attended by delegates from the 36 states of the federation and FCT.

According to Hon Onuorah who was a former Personal Assistant, P. A. to Hon Barr sir Tony Ikechukwu Anthony Ifeanya, immediate past Secretary of APGA in Anambra state and incumbent state Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, “APGA is the only party that has state and regional offices here in Awka and in Abuja”.

Onuorah who also doubled as Special Assistant to former Governor Willie Obiano on Community Liaison, further declared: “Every other party in Anambra state are under APGA.and the immediate past National Chairman of APGA, Ozor Nkpu Dr Victor Ike Oye from Anambra state handed over to Ezeokenwa also from Anambra state because the party is so formidable in Anambra to the extent of producing sitting governors from time to time”.

“Another good thing about APGA is that the immediate past national chairman, Oye inherited about N20 million from his predecessor, Senator Victor Umeh and handed over a whooping sum of over N300 million, excluding structures housing state and southeast regional offices which he completed and was recently commissioned by the indefatigable Governor Chukwuma Soludo”.

On the lingering leadership crisis between Oye and Edozie Njoku-led factions, Onuorah dismissed existence of faction in APGA, adding that Oye was the only party chairman recognized by INEC, adding however that the door is still open for Njoku to come in and assume his position as either a member of the Board of Trustees, BoT or any other deserved position.

On the performances of APGA during the just concluded general elections in the country, Onuorah declared; ” In as much as APGA could not win the presidential election, it won national and state assembly elections in various parts of the country, including in Gwagwalada, FCT. The party also produced former Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state who decamped to APC with APGA banner and so many others”.

