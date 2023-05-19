Why Fr. Ejike Mbaka visited EFCC Office

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, was on Wednesday May 17, 2023 received at the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), where he sympathized with the command over the recent fire incident that gutted one of the buildings.

The priest who was received by the Commander, Aliyu Nuhu Naibi took a brief tour of the affected facility and expressed appreciation to God that no life was lost to the incident.

“I feel your pain but glory be to God that no lives were lost,” he said.

Naibi thanked the priest for the visit, and assured him that the Command’s files and other working tools were not affected by the fire, pointing out that the Commission has since digitized all its operations.

“All our detainees are safe, our files recovered, most computer systems restored and other critical components in good shape” he added.

Father Mbaka assured the Command that the hand of God will continue to preserve every member of staff of the Commission.

