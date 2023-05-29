My administration will be inclusive, transparency – Jigawa Governor elect

Advertisement

By SULE TAHIR, Dutse.

The sworn-in Governor Umar Namadi of jigawa state has pledged to run an inclusive and prudence administration.

Sworn-in by the jigawa state Chief Judge, Justice Umar Sadik, Namadi stated I feel humbled by the trust bestowed upon, me by the people of jigawa state, and to assure them that I will work tirelessly to fulfill their aspirations.

“Our focus will be on socio-economic development, healthcare, education, agriculture, and infrastructure. We will built on the successes of the past administration and introduce innovative policies that will enhance the lives of our citizens.”

The handover ceremony was marked by an air of optimism and camaraderie as both governors expressed their commitment to a seamless transition and the continued progress of Jigawa State.

Speaking at the occasion, the former governor Badaru Abubakar, emphasized the importance of a smooth transmission of power, commended Namadi for his outstanding contributions in various measures right from his portfolios as Commissioner of finance, deputy governor and now Governor elect.

