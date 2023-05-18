Imo: CP, REC in Trouble As CSOs Petition Police IG

Advertisement

– Threaten to Stage Protest against Election Rigging

Imo State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde and Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof Sylvia Agu have been accused of aiding and abetting electoral fraud by the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) over what they described as, “criminal plot” by Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma to manipulate the BVAS machines.

The group also petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Baba Alkali and INEC Boss, Mamoud Yakubu to investigate the involvement of their officials with Governor Hope Uzodinma to rig the forthcoming Governorship poll.

According to the group, the two officials are conniving with the State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and his APC government to perpetuate illegality in the state, instead of working to protect the rights of Imo citizens for a fair and credible poll.

The allegations against the Police Chief, CP Barde and the INEC REC, Prof Agu was at the heels of the fraudulent invitation of Imo citizens with their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) by Governor Uzodinma and his agents for a criminally intentioned empowerment in all polling units in the state.

Imo state government through the directive of Hope Uzodinma had asked Imo people to convene in all polling centers in the state with their Permanent Voters Cards as the only requirement to be considered for an empowerment.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, Comrade Emeka Igboanyika said that the intention of Governor Uzodinma, CP Barde and Prof Agu is to use the secret details of Imo people to deactivate and reconfigure the BVAS machine ahead of the November 11, 2023 Governorship election.

Comrade Igboanyika expressed surprise how the Police Commissioner and INEC Resident Commissioner respectively are giving Uzodinma all necessary security cover to commit heineous act by illegally tampering with the BVAS machines, appealing to the Inspector General of Police, Baba Alkali and the INEC Chairman, Prof Yakubu Mamoud to call their Imo officials to order.

The group therefore threatened to stage a statewide protest to let the world know how the Police IG and INEC Chairman are working in connivance with Imo state Governor to infuse into the BVAS some fraudulent figures seven months to the election.

