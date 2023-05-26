Imo Boils As Gunmen Kidnap Another Catholic Priest

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Unidentified gunmen on Friday evening Kidnapped a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Mathias Opara.

The priest was kidnapped along Ejemekwuru- Ogbaku Road housing Oguta and Mbaitoli Local Government Areas of Imo State.

A eyewitness told our correspondent that the priest popularly known as Owu Ujo was double crossed while driving back to Owerri, the state capital after the burial rites of the father of one of his colleagues at Izombo community in the Oguta LGA.

The victim, the source told of correspondent is in charge of Man of Order and Discipline of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri.

The source said ” Rev. Fr. Mathias Opara popularly known as Owu Ujo has just been kidnapped along Ejemekwuru/Ogbaku Road. He was kidnapped alongside others he was in the same vehicle with.

“The incident happened right before us. We were also coming back to Owerri from the funeral rites of the father of another Catholic priest at Izombo in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.”

When contacted, the Director of Public Communications of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Rev Fr Raymond Ogu confirmed the Kidnap of the priest.

Our correspondent recalls that just last week the Catholic priest in charge of Christ the King Catholic church at Ezinachi/Ugwuago in the Okigwe Local Government Area of the state, Jude Maduka, was kidnapped.

Also the the Catholic priest in charge of St Paul’s parish in Osu in the Isiala Mbano LGA, Rev Fr. Micheal Asomugha, was kidnapped.