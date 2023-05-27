Gunmen Shoot Man, Behead Him In Drinking Joint In Aba

Advertisement

A yet-to-be-identified man has been beheaded by gunmen at a drinking joint in Aba, Abia State.

The unknown gunmen numbering about four reportedly stormed a drinking joint along Georges Street by St. Michael’s road junction in a tricycle and shot the deceased thrice.

After killing him, they beheaded him with a machete and fled the scene.

The incident has caused panic in the area as people scampered for safety, leaving their drinks and vehicles as well as the deceased in a pool of his blood.

Though the reason for the killing was yet to be ascertained, Vanguard reports that sources have attributed it to cult violence.

A business owner along St. Michaels road, said: “The drinking joint was filled with people enjoying themselves until there was a gunshot.

“Nobody knew where it came from, but everybody scampered to safety. When I returned to close my shop, I saw a man lying in a pool of blood and they cut off his head. The police later came and took the corpse away.”

It was later gathered that the deceased had earlier received a telephone call from someone whom he directed to the drinking joint.

Few minutes after the call, the gunmen arrived in a tricycle and shot him thrice and cut off his head.

It was also said that the gunmen fired sporadically as they left the area.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, was unsuccessful, as he neither responded to calls nor a message placed on his handset as at the time of filing this report.

However, a top Police Officer at the Aba Area Command confirmed the incident. He said that the corpse had been deposited at an undisclosed mortuary in the city.

