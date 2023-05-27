Imo APGA Clears Air On Abuja Court Order – Denies Conducting Illegal Congresses

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Imo State Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, John Iwuala has reacted over the allegation of conducting Congresses which is against the order of the Abuja High Court, which forbids the party national Chairman, Victor Oye from overseeing Congresses and National Working Committee meeting.

Iwuala, said that the Abuja Court order only stopped Oye as the national chairman from conducting Congresses and convening the NWC Meeting, not stopping APGA as a political party from conducting their Congresses.

The Chairman who revealed this in a press briefing on Friday at the party state secretariat, Egbu road Owerri.

According to him, “we are reacting to the news published in one local tabloid that APGA state Chairman, John Iwuala has risked jail term, I want to state that our Congresses have come and gone, it is within the eyes of the law and we did not disobey any court order. It was done inline with the APGA Constitution as amended.

“Those who emerged shall be affirmed in the forthcoming APGA national convention. We need to put the record straight that APGA is not good at giving attention to distraction and room for Middlesome Interlopers I decided to speak to the world to hear the truth.

“Yes, Court order restraining Oye from conducting Ward Congress, LGA and National Convention, Oye as a party to the suit has no NEC, or Congress, rather it’s party that conduct Congresses.

I think the judge that gave such order should be subjected to more tutorial on legal jurisprudence.

“There is also a court in Anambra where Adozie Njoku went to pray that the court should mandate Oye to conduct Congresses and national convention. While they went to another court to get an interim order restraining Oye from conducting Congress.

“INEC has made a public statement that Edozie Njoku should stop disturbing the Commission with fake court judgements. The interim order is watery and can not be equal to a full court judgment. This is why I called you for this press briefing.”

Related