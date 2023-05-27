Tinubu Inauguration: Drama As Uzodinma’s Youths-Leader Absconds With 2 Million Logistics Funds – Imo Delegates Stranded In Abuja

From Ikenna Esogibe and Austin Chikwado, Abuja

The APC Youth leader for IMO State Hon.Udoka Iwueke has absconded with the two million naira logistics funds meant for the seventy delegates who participated at the just concluded RENEWED HOPE CONCERT held at the Moshod Abiola National Stadium Abuja, between 25th_26th May 2023.

Trouble began when delegates from IMO State could not be accredited at the department of Arts and Culture venue for the accreditation for delegates from far away states simply because the youth leader did not send names of IMO delegates attached with their phone numbers and the list for IMO was not uploaded.

At the Bolingo hotel designated for IMO,Yobe,Ogun states delegates, IMO delegates got 10 rooms as against 30 rooms for all states,due to failure of uploading of their list.

The event was colourful as the President elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice witnessed the epoch making concert organized by his son Seyi TINUBU,as a way of thanking Nigerians for voting his father.

It was time to go after the concert,when IMO delegates engaged themselves in a free for all fight because their youth leaders Iwueke Udoka,Unegbu Kingsley Coach_(Deputy),Lucky Akwitti (Owerri Zonal Youth leader) had disappeared with the #25000 each token meant for participating delegates.

When newsmen visited Bolingo hotel,some of the stranded delegates were seen with their bags under the tree as the hotel have checked them out.

One of them Onuchukwu Chidi from Orsu lamented why the IMO State APC Executives have continued to allow Udoka occupy that position despite several reports of embellzement of funds meant for youths by Udoka.”I don’t know whether Udoka is bigger than the State Working Executives of our great party, because all the funds meant for one or the other given to him can never be properly accounted for,it is shameful as this does not represent our state well in national functions where other youths from other states conduct themselves properly because they have a youth leader who’s trusted.Look at how other State delegates are sharing their token quietly and in peace,but ours have gone into hiding allowing the hotel management to disgrace us here.Am tired of been an IMO APC youth under Udoka”.

Mathias Festus Obi from Aboh Mbaise called on the State Governor Sen.Hope Uzodinma to relief Udoka of his position immediately because IMO youths are not properly represented through him and this will deny us what we are suppose to get in this incoming new administration.He intentionally removed our phone numbers while submitting the delegates list to the organisers of the concert,so that the organisers will not have direct assess to delegates,as other State delegates from other states were getting updates directly from the organisers on time for arrivals, hotel name, departure time.The phone numbers as submitted by other State Youth leaders except IMO State will be used to communicate to youths on subsequent future programs and activities of the party and the new government.It is highly regrettable an unfortunate.