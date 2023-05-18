Group Frowns over IPOB Alleged Plan to Attack Ojukwu’s Country Home

Advertisement

A group under the auspices of the Nnewi Youths Concerned Assembly, NYCA has frowned over the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) alleged planned attack on the country home of Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, Nnewi North Local Government Area, Anambra State, describing the IPOB alleged intention as an insult to Ikemba Nnewi (of the blessed memory)

This is coming on the heels of a press statement duly signed by Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB Media, Publicity Secretary who accused Nnewi people of planning to use the Anambra State Vigilante Group, AVG to attack IPOB members in the town.

Addressing newsmen after their emergency meeting, held in one the hotels at Nnewi yesterday,(17/05/2023) the leader of the youths forum, Christopher Obukaifedi distanced the people of Nnewi and its local vigilant group(AVG) from nursing any grudge against any group, not even IPOB.

Recall that Emma Powerful had in the press statement said; “We, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu caution against the obnoxious plans by Nnewi and politicians to attack IPOB members in Nnewi Anambra State. Our intelligence unit, the M.Branch, intercepted the planned attack on IPOB members in Nnewi. We dare those and their collaborators to carry out the attacks and see how we will end their careers.

“The good people of Nnewi should call those politicians to order. If they go ahead and attack, abduct, or kill any IPOB family member in Nnewi, no one should blame us for revenge. Nnewi is the home of our eternal leader, Dim Chukwu Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, and we respect the land and every son and daughter of Nnewi. We hope that the traitors like these criminals and Co will not change those narratives.

“However, should any IPOB member be attacked, abducted, or killed in Nnewi North those who planned the attack will be held responsible for what the aftermath will be”. Powerful threatened.

Dusting the claims of the IPOB Media, Publicity Secretary, the Nnwei Youths Concerned Assembly made it known that such claims of the IPOB are, and cannot be in the dictionary of the town, noting that Nnewi as a town has paid her dues in fighting for unity and progress of the Igbo race and therefore deserves no threat of any kind from any Igbo group, including IPOB.

“We came across the press statement credited to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Media, Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful and wish to state it categorically that no politician(s) in Nnewi can work against the interest of Ndigbo and we the youths will allow such to come to pass.

“At the same vein, no Igbo group, no matter how highly placed will be allowed to threaten the peace and tranquility of our town. For the people mentioned in IPOB press statement (Cattapilar and Ethelbert), these men has worked as Local Vigilante Commanders and they are no longer serving. For someone to being their names before IPOB, remains another way of giving a dog a bad name in order to hand it”. NYCA noted.

Advising IPOB not to act funny in any of the Igbo Communities, NYCA was of the view that any attack on any Igbo community may attracts the separatist group losing the credibility cum sympathy they have been enjoying in the Igbo race, warning that any attack on the Anambra State Vigilante Group men in Nnewi remain an attack on the entire Nnewi people.

