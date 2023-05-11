Ganduje Lauds KAN-Invest

Advertisement

Kano State Governor Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said his administration established the Kano Investment Promotion Agency and Diaspora ( KAN-Invest) with a view to to facilitate investment promotion and provide investor services aimed at facilitating investment and also for fast tracking the ease of doing business for both local and foreign investors.

Represented by his deputy,Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna stated this while launching the KAN-Invest Director General’s compendium of achievements at the Coronation Hall,Government House Kano.

He pointed out that the publication of the compendium represents a remarkable achievement by the KAN-Invest and is also a testament to the dedication of the management of the organisation.

“The publication of this compendium and other documentaries by KAN-Invest is a milestone because these books will serve as the veritable tools for successive managements to drive the goal of the KAN-Invest agency to make Kano a prime investment destination”.

“I wish to also commend the Director General of the KAN-Invest for organising the forum,the event is indeed an occasion to commemorate the publication of variety of documentation that are well articulated with hardwork and commitment Ganduje explained”.

Speaking the National Coordinator of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Gloria Akobundu noted that the compendium would serve as a guide for rapid development and investment opportunities to Kano and Nigeria.

While delivering her remarks the Director General of KAN-Invest,Hama Ali Aware expressed appreciation to Kano State Government for its support to the agency.

“With support from the staff we achieved some modest gains through pursuing investment promotion programmes this gathering is a commemoration of our ordinary accomplishments she said”.

Highlight of the occasion include presentation of awards to Gov.Ganduje,his wife Prof.Hafsat Ganduje,Foremost Industrialist Alh.Aliko Dangote,Sen.Barau Jibrin and Chairman KAN-Invest Alh.Isyaku Umar Tofa for their contribution to the promotion of investment in Kano.

In attendance during the occasion were the Emir of Karaye Alh.Ibrahim Abubakar II,Representative Of Ministers of Water Resources and Industry,Chairman of the Coalition of Northern Chambers of Commerce Alh.Dalhatu Abubakar,Managing Director of Dala Inland Dry Alh.Ahmed Rabi’u and other stakeholders.

