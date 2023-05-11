Tension As Tinubu LG Presidential Campaign Council Chairman Killed In Imo

Advertisement

It was a black Tuesday, 9th May 2023, at Awo-Omamma in Oru-East LGA, Imo State, as gunmen ambushed the Presidential Campaign Council Chairman for APC (Ahmed Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima) 2023 Presidential Campaign Council in Oru-East, Hon.Tony Enoch, while on transit to Owerri after attending party meeting held at the Council Headquarters in Omuma.

A source who confirmed the story on condition of anonymity disclosed that the gunmen ambushed the victim on the road near Technical College Awo-Omamma, where he was shot dead, while his lifeless body was thrown into his own car boot as they zoomed off to an unknown destination.

It was reliably gathered that the deceased body was not seen when the villagers rushed to scene but pool of blood.

Newsmen were told that the victim is a native of Omuma in Oru-East local government area, the same town with the governor of Imo State.

However, the Imo State Police command spokesperson, ASP Henry Okoyo is yet to confirm this report as at the press time, every efforts made to reach him was proofed abortive.

