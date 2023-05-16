Ebonyi: GEJ Commissions The Iyere Flyover

Advertisement

…Applauds Umahi for Positive Transformation in State

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has applauded Governor David Nweze Umahi for positive transformation of the State.

Former President Jonathan gave the applaud while commissioning the Goodluck Jonathan Flyover, Iyere Edda, Monday.

Also commissioned by the former President were the Amasiri-Owutu-Ebunwana and the Owutu-Amoso roads in Edda Local Government Area.

Jonathan who was accompanied by his wife, Dame Patience expressed enthusiasm at the quality projects of Gov Umahi.

“It is a pleasure for me and my wife to be here in Ebonyi State today, whenever I come to Ebonyi State, I have always seen that His Excellency means well for Ebonyi people.

“I am very much pleased, each time I see the quality and magnitude of Governor Umahi’s projects in Ebonyi State, I thank God for bringing him at this time, the kind of projects I see in Ebonyi I don’t see it elsewhere.

“Sometimes I ask, where does he get the money? Umahi is a prudent manager of resources.”

Earlier, Governor David Nweze Umahi explained that the Iyere Flyover was named after the former President for his role in the enthronement of the present administration in the State.

“Let me explain to Edda people that this is the mother and mother of Mr. President that God used to bring us to power so we have to be eternally thankful to them and that is why we have named this flyover after him, we chose this flyover because it was tasking building it.

“There is nothing the heart of a man is set to achieve that he cannot achieve, I was driven by my love for Edda people and people of Ebonyi State.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his Wife, Dame Patience Jonathan arrived the State via the Ebonyi International Airport, Onueke.

