Cult Members Arrested By Police For Robbery/Cultism

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

Four Suspects have been arrested by the Police Command in Abakaliki for Conspiracy, Armed robbery, Cultism, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm.

This was disclosed to journalists by the PPRO, Tuesday, at the Police Headquarters in Abakaliki.

According to PPRO Onome Onovwakpoyeya,

“On the 27/04/2023, a case of Conspiracy, Armed robbery, Cultism and Unlawful Possession of Firearm was reported by one Abel Ogudu `m` and Friday Ogodo `m` of ogharugo Umuohara in Ezza North LGA against one Ogele Ifeanyi `m` AKA INASUKI, Nwali Chukwunonso John `m` AKA SMART, Igwe Ndubisi `m`and Nwokwu Emeka`m`”.

The suspects were immediately arrested by the police and exhibits recovered. They are; One motorcycle, 3 locally made pistol, 6 rounds of 9mmlive ammunition and 2 AA live cartridge.

In an interview, three of the Suspects; Ogele Ifeanyichukwu, Nwali Chukwunonso and Nwokwu Emeka revealed they belong to a secret cult group called Neo Black Movement (NBM). They however denied snatching motorcycle from the complaint Friday Ogodo on March 26th, 2023 as alleged.

According to the suspects, they were all returning from visiting a brother to one of the suspects in a tricycle (keke), when the vigilante of umuoghara community stopped them. They were searched by the vigilantes, on discovering the weapons in their possession the suspects tried to escape but were unlucky as they were caught, beaten up with machete where they sustained cuts and later handed over to the police.

Two of the suspects Emeka Nwokwu and Nwali Chukwunonso denied having knowledge of the weapons in their possession, while Ogele Ifeanyichukwu confessed he’s the owner of a locally made pistol, given to him by some PDP members he worked for in Delta state during the 2023 election.

Meanwhile the fourth suspect, Igwe Ndubisi, denied been a member of the secret cult group and also has no knowledge of their activities stating that he’s only a Keke rider.

The PPRO assured that the suspects will be charged to Court upon completion of investigation.

