Buhari Names Ngige, Ekwunife, Tinubu, Ikeazor, Keyamo, Others for National Awards

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the Minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige; the member representing Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, among other personalities as those to be conferred with national honour awards.

This was made known in a letter signed by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, in which he revealed that the Presidency has approved the names above-mentioned indigenes of Anambra State among the seventy-five persons to he conferred with the national award.

According to the letter, Dr. Chris Ngige and Senator Ekwunife will be conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON). The letter also hinted that the eminent Nigerians named for the different categories of the National Awards will be honoured at Abuja on Monday, May 29, 2023, which is also the last day of the President Buhari-led Administration in the country.

Others to be conferred with the National Honour of include Geoffrey Onyeama, Sharon Ikeazor, Yahaya Bello, Festus Keyamo, Oluremi Tinubu, among others.