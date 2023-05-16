Breaking News: Governor Uzodinma, Wike, Bello Others Shortlisted On United States Visa Ban List

Advertisement

.. .For Undermining 2023 Democratic Poll

From Ikenna Esogibe and Austin Chikwado

Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma his Rivers State counterpart Nyesom Wike and other top Nigeria politicians have been banned from visiting the United States of America, USA, for undermining the Democratic Process in Nigeria during the last Presidential/State House of Assembly Elections.

Uzodinma and Wike made headlines in March after he superintended over what many describe as the “worst display of electoral malfeasance and rigging in the state’s history”.

In a statement on Monday, by the US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said “the United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world. Today, I am announcing that we have taken steps to impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections cycle.”

The Secretary of State explained that the new visa ban is specific to certain individuals and not directed at the Nigerian people or the government of Nigeria as a whole.

The statement further explained that these individuals, under US Immigration and Nationality Act, will be subject to restrictions on visas to the United States under a policy covering those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy.

According to Blinken: “These individuals have been involved in intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results, and other activity that undermines Nigeria’s democratic process.”

Below is the full Visa Ban list bearing Uzodinma’s name. It was also gathered that the ban also extends to family members/relatives of the offenders.

