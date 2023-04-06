Soludo Upholds Establishment of Schools for Anambra Prisoners

Advertisement

Izunna Okafor, Awka

Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led Anambra State Government has upheld and pledged the establishment of schools in correctional centres across the state.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, made the pledge while playing host to the new head of Onitsha Correctional Center, Deputy Comptroller, Micheal Anugwa, who paid her a courtesy visit to the her office at the Jerome Udorji State Secretariate Complex, Awka, Anambra State capital.

According to her, establishing schools at the correctional centers is a wonderful initiative, which will give the inmates opportunities of living a better life when released.

She said the import of education in national development can never be over-emphasized, which, she said is the reason why Governor Soludo’s administration prioritizes and places more premium on education, as he has so far manifested in his giant feats in the educational sector.

Speaking earlier, the Deputy Comptroller, Mr. Anugwa, harped on the need to establish a strong partnership and good working relationship with relevant stakeholders and agencies in the state. He lamented that the correctional center he inherited lacks proper educational facilities and conducive atmosphere for learning, against the law governing correctional centers; hence, the reason he is taking the bold step to transform it into modern correctional facilities, in line with the international best practices.

