Show Us Your Tax Receipt Or We Sanction You — Soludo Tells Anambra Traders

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Government, led by Governor Chukwuma Soludo has threatened to sanction any trader who fails to show receipt of their tax and levy payments upon request.

This was contained in a statement issued over the weekend by the Head, Tax Education and Enlightenment Team (TEET) in the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS), Tochukwu Ngige.

According to her, no society thrives without taxes paid by citizens, which is what government utilizes to provide basic amenities to the citizens and keep the government going.

She revealed that, the State Government, in a view to ensure regular payment of taxes and levies by traders in markets across the State, has launched a massive enforcement exercise, tagged “Operation Show Your Market Levies Payment Receipts”.

According to her, the decision to launch the operation was taken after a strategic meeting convened by the Chairman/Chief Executive of Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Richard Nwora Madiebo, and the Executive Directors of the Board of Anambra State Internal Revenue with the representatives of the Ministry of Trade and Commerce; and the SSA to the Governor on IGR and Digital Economy, Mr. Isaac Okoro.

The statement read in part, “The Enforcement Team led by the Executive Director (Operations), Anambra State Board of Internal Revenue, Dr. Christian Madubuko, Head of Department (Enforcement and Compliance), Mrs. Ebere Ezekigbo, and Head of Department, Non-Tax/Market, AIRS, Mr. Onyeka Chukwudi are looking for evidence of payment of taxes and levies from the Market Traders in government and private markets across the State in the previous year.

“Anybody that fails to pay or provides evidence of payment should be enforced to comply or be made to face severe sanctions. The enforcement exercise would have been needless had the traders complied with the payment earlier.

“Presently, payment of taxes and levies is done digitally to the Anambra State government through commercial Banks and government-approved POS, using the Anambra State Identity Number (ASIN). Payment through these channels will help to prevent the activities of illegal revenue collectors in the State who intimidate and extort unsuspecting-dedicated taxpayers and subject them to double payment of taxes and levies as the one they paid earlier ended in the pockets of illegal collectors.

“It is not proper to wait for the enforcement team before making the payment.

“The Executive Chairman of AiRS, Mr. Richard Nwora Madiebo advised the traders who are yet to comply with the payment of the stipulated taxes and levies to pay to the Anambra State Government through the commercial Bank, or government-approved POS, using the Unique code (U code or M code) that was generated for them during the market enumeration/traders enrollment exercise carried out last year (which is still ongoing).

“He also advised them to always insist on the receipt for the full payment when they pay because the enforcement team, he said, would demand the receipt. He also cautioned them not to pay cash to anybody.

“The amount required of payment by the market traders is N12,200 for those in government markets, and N7,400 for those trading in private markets in the State, yearly. Also, there will be similar enforcement across the State for payment of Business Premises permits, Motor Parks, and Petroleum Product Fees.

“Let us do our best to support the government to build the Anambra State of our dream.”

