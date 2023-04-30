Source Uncovers How Uzodinma Secretly Returned Multi-billion Royal Springs Properties Belonging To Okorocha Family

Advertisement

…To Seek Support For His Re-election

From Austin Chikwado and Ikenna Esogibe

A source have reveled how the Imo State Government allegedly in secret returned Royal Spring Apartments to Okorocha’s Family in exchange for their support for Imo guber elections in November.

The source further revealed that Okorocha son in-law, Uche Nwosu guber ambition has been put on hold, adding that Nwosu is expected to declare his full support for Uzodimma re-election in the coming weeks.

It could be recall that the ex- govenor and his family members have been in a political battle with the incumbent govenor, Hope Uzodinma who arrested once arrested the former in two years ago, while recovering the controversial multi billion naira royal springs properties which was said to belong to the wife of the former, Nkechi Okorocha.

Royal Springs Properties is located along Akachi road, in Imo State capital city Owerri.

247ureports.com, gathered that the matter has been in the state high court owerri, in a suit instituted by Imo State government through it’s Attorney General, Barr. COC Akaolisa which authorized Imo State Government in the year 2022 to seal the property acquired by Okorocha family unlawfully.

While many interested Imo citizens have been waiting for the judgement of the Honourable Court concerning the royal springs properties, a source has alleged that Okorocha and Uzodinma have negotiated outside the court, to return the property for Okorocha family to enable him Support his second term ambition.

Source, further revealed that the ex-governor’s Son-inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu guber ambition

Was sacrificed to accomplish the secret deal to meet Uzodinma’s demand.

More details about this story will be published in our subsequent Bulletin.

