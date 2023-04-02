New naira re-designed policy cause me re-election- Matawalle

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has blamed his failure to secure second term in office on his opposition to the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress was defeated by Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party in the recent March 18 governorship election in Zamfara State.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Hausa service of German Radio Hausa Services DW Hausa, last Thursday, the governor said, “What’s being said is that we went to the court over new naira notes redesign. They said myself, Ganduje and El-Rufai would be punished accordingly.”

Furthermore, he fumed that more military personnel were deployed to Zamfara State during the elections than when bandits held the state hostage by the jugular.

