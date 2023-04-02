Bandits Abduct Over 10 Passengers In Osun, Police, Local Hunters On Search To Rescue Victims

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

Heavily armed bandit’s have abducted almost a dozen commuters travelling along Osogbo/Ikirun road in the early hours of Friday at Ayepe community.

The victims were said to have been whisked into the bush by their abductors.

Reports has indicated that, the details of how the victims were abducted were not immediately known, but the perpetrators were said to demoblise the vehicle those abducted were travelling in and took them to the bush near the scene of the abduction.

A top security source, who pleaded anonymity, as he was not authorised to comment on the incident, during a chat, told our correspondent that the bandits were heavily armed.

He added that the bandits were identified as the perpetrators of a similar case of abduction that occurred in Dagbolu, a community also located along the Osogbo/Ikirun expressway on Wednesday.

During Wednesday’s abduction, a bricklayer, Moses Taiwo, was kidnapped by four men armed with guns and machetes and taken to a bush located off Osogbo/Ikirun road.

Taiwo, while speaking with our correspondent after he was released, said those that abducted him spoke in Pidgin English and Yoruba languages.

Commenting further on the latest abduction, the security source said those abducted were taken to a bush located at the centre of Iragbiji, Ibokun and Osogbo.

“The number of those abducted cannot be categorically stated yet, but we were told ten of them travelling in a car were abducted and taken to a bush located at the centre of Iragbiji, Osogbo and Ibokun.

“Police and hunters were already combing the bush in the area. They carried out a similar attack in Dagbolu on Wednesday,” the source concluded.

When contacted for confirmation, the spokesperson of Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said the incident was reported.

She added that “We don’t know the number of people that were kidnapped yet, but the vehicle of the victims that were abandoned have been taken to our station in Ikirun. The driver of the car has been found too.

“Search and rescue mission is ongoing. We are combing the forest to ensure that we rescue those abducted.”

