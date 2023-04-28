LGA Chairmen Speak On Fulani Killings In Benue

Advertisement

PRESS CONFERENCE BY THE CHAIRMAN OF THE ASSOCIATION OF LOCAL GOVERNMENTS OF NIGERIA (ALGON), BENUE STATE CHAPTER ON THE FULANI INVASION OF BENUE STATE SINCE JANUARY, 2023.

INTRODUCTION

We address you together under the canopy of the ALGON, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, who as Chief Executives and security Chiefs of our various Local Governments in Benue State, wish to add our voice to the renewed attacks on rural communities in Benue State by armed Fulani herdsmen. Over five Local Governments in Benue State are presently engulfed in these renewed security crises especially after the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Election, under the leadership of Governor Samuel Ortom, who is known nationally for standing against Fulani occupation of the Benue Valley.

HISTORICAL DIMENSION.

Tiv and Idoma, have repulsed and resisted Fulani attempts to dominate and occupy traditional lands in the Benue Valley for over 100 years. Benue is the only state in the North without an Emirate Council. The idea of coveting our lands is a prelude to declaration of Emirate Councils in Benue state. Benue Valley is the best natural environment for Livestock Development in Nigeria especially Benue State which is also the Fresh Water Capital of Nigeria. The Fulani have wished to capture the River banks in the past, but especially under Buhari, have been emboldened to enforce their grip on cattle and livestock monopoly in Nigeria as a window to help the spread of Islam in Benue State especially, and the Benue Valley and Middle Belt generally. Fulani have generally ensured that Nigeria’s agriculture is crop-centric, thus ensuring that no other ethnic group in Nigeria stray into the livestock value chain. They are now using livestock, especially cows, to spread across Nigeria and encourage the 49million Fulani in the West African sub-region to move into Nigeria via RUGA, Cattle Colonies and grazing reserves, overturning the nation’s demographic character.

FULANI HISTORICAL AND CONTEMPORARY INTENSTIONS IN BENUE AND NIGERIA

Fulani intentions in Benue and Nigeria, have nothing to do with Livestock Development. First, it must be clear to all that the Fulani don’t even produce livestock. They largely import livestock into Nigeria – mostly from Yobe State, via Potiskum where most of the nation’s livestock is imported. Of the nation’s 19.8 million cattle population which is contested, most of this feeds only a small percentage of the population. Over 85% of what Nigeria consumes (Lagos over 6000 a day) is imported.

What the Fulani are doing is land grabbing for the Fulani of the whole world. They are especially targeting Benue state and the Benue Valley for religious, political and solid mineral purposes. There is no livestock transformation plan in their agenda. The national cattle deficit continues to expand. For a population of 210m and expanding at over 4%, a cattle stock of 19.8 million is laughable. Brazil has 230 million cattle for a population of 210. Ethiopia 120m with cattle of 55-60m. USA 330million – cattle 90m.The Nigerian cattle and livestock deficit is the worst in the world. And, been mismanaged by the Fulani fighting for land and River Banks all over Nigeria without dedicating any attention to wiping out the growing deficit.

FULANI AND THE NIGERIAN CIVIL WAR

Fulani have never been great infantry fighters; the Tiv, Idoma, Bachama, Birom, Nupe, Jukun of the Middle Belt, constituted the fighting force of the Civil War. In the aftermath of the Civil War of which the Fulani really never took part in serious numbers, they took over Nigeria’s military and especially in the Buhari era, have been capturing traditional Middle Belt, Benue Valley lands endlessly using AK47s that indigenous ethnic group are not allowed to possess. On a level playing ground, where indigenous ethnic groups are also allowed to own AK47s and to confront the Fulanis in open warfare, they (the Fulani) would not stand a chance. the Fulani have also been helped by the Islamizationa and monopolization of the Military High Command in the Buhari era. Without these, our people would not be refuges or IDPs in our land.

NATIONAL WATER BILL

As the nation continues to reject attempts from the Fulani lobby at the national level via the National Assembly to pass the National Water Bill with its vision to seize inland national water ways in furtherance of Fulani control and expansion therefrom, within Benue State, this agenda is been implemented vigorously via forceful take over and occupation of indigenous lands on River banks in over 13 Local Governments in the state viz: Kwande, Logo, Katsina – Ala, Buruku, Tarka, Makurdi, Agatu, Apa, Gwer- West (Naka).Thus, what the Fulani are unable to get via National Water Bill, they are getting via forceful invasion and occupation of Benue River banks. What the nation (Tiv, Idoma. Southern Kaduna, etc) has rejected in RUGA or Cattle Colonies or grazing reserves, they are getting via occupation of these River bank.

THE LATEST ATTACKS

The latest attacks coincides with the eve of the General Elections when the Fulani hoped they would make further conquests in anticipation of an Atiku Fulani, Northern Muslim victory at the Presidential Elections. The hope was that an Atiku presidency would follow through with Buhari’s cynical “live with your neighbor” philosophy. When this didn’t materialize, they began to push further given the victory of a Muslim – Muslim ticket in Asiwaju – Shettima in the APC. Also, the interim victory of the APC Senatorial Candidates in the State further fired the Fulani in their push in the 5 Local Governments of Kwande, Agatu, Makurdi, Guma and Gwer – West. This is both poignant, dangerous and evidential of the Fulani threat in the State.

CHARACTER OF THE ATTACKS

This is the first time in the history of Fulani Herders, terrorists’ attacks in the State that six (6) Local Governments are under attacks simultaneously. These are Guma, Makurdi, Gwer – West, Kwande, Agatu and some forays in Logo. In the past, attacks would be in two or three – Guam, Gwer West and Agatu. This new dimension speaks of volumes of Command Room Coordination and Strategy. This is a strategic attempt to attack from all corners of the state as it is tactical. The attempts are also politically timed to coincide with the electoral season.

GOING FORWARD

The next Governor of the state must come armed with a ROBUST livestock vision and agenda that will permanently resolve the Herder – Herder Crises in the state from where Ortom will leave off.

Whoever should be the next Governor or Senator should be the person with the best vision to resolve this crisis and chase out the Fulani invaders/terrorists masquerading as herdsmen.Benue State and Nigeria should, therefore, be very vigilant, from Southern Kaduna, South- East, South – West, North – East, North West, Tiv, Idoma etc, as to the perspectives designed to resolve the Herder – Farmer Crisis. If we get it right, we move forward, wrong, serious crisis.

