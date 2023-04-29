AIG- Umar Takes Charge Of Umuahia- zone 9 As Akinmoyede Retires From Police Service

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A new Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mamman Umar has assumed office at zone 9 in Umuahia in Abia State.

A statement issued by Bruno Iheanetu, spokesperson for the zone 9 said that Umar took over from AIG Isaac Akinmoyede, who had retired from the force after 35 years of service.

The statement read “the Police Zonal Headquarters,Zone 9 Umuahia wishes to inform the general public that a new Assistant Inspector General of police has been posted to Zone 9 Headquarters Umuahia.He is AIG Umar Mamman Sanda,psc,Fdc,mnim.

“He takes over from AIG Isaac Akinmoyede Fdc, mnim who has retired after a meritorious thirty – five years in public service.

“AIG Umar Mamman Sanda,psc,Fdc,mnim is from Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa state and enlisted in the Nigeria Police on 3rd March 1990 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of police (ASP).He holds an LLB Honors in Law from the prestigious University of Maiduguri and a Grade II Teachers Certificate from the Teachers’ Training College,Potiskum.

“Also,he is a fellow Defence College and attended the Nigerian law school in 1988 . He has attended several courses of which are;Advance Detectives Course London, Anti Money Laundering Course, Cyprus, Citizenship and Leadership Training shere Hills, Jos.

“It is worthy of mention that he is a member of Nigeria Bar Association as well as Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM).

“In furtherance to his experience and wealth of knowledge as regards the police job, he has served the force in notable capacities which include ;Divisional police officer in various Police Divisions, Investigations at the Nigeria police Special Fraud Units ,United Nations Peace Keeping Mission East Timor, Member Nigeria Contingent ,Lagos -Pioneer head general Investigations Unit as well as the Governance Unit EFCC ,he was Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of X-Squad Criminal InvestigationDepartment

“(CID) Abuja, Deputy Commandant EFCC Academy Abuja, Counter Terrorism Department, Office of National security Advicer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration FCIID Abuja, commissioner of police Administration Force criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department Abuja, Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command CP X- Squad FCIID Annex Lagos ,he is also a member of the current Board of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission representing the Nigeria Police Force and until his deployment as the AIG Zone 9 he was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Western Port Authority Police (PAP) Lagos.He could be reached through his email address;sandaumar@yahoo.com .

“He is happily married with children.

“Members of the public are by this press release enjoined to extend all co-operation to the Assistant Inspector General of police Zone 9 Headquarters Umuahia ,please.”

