IPOB Demands Release Of Kalu- Insists Igbos Must Leave Nigeria

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, have cried out over the unfair treatment currently meted out to Igbos, insisting that the best bet for the Igbos is to leave the country.

The Igbo Separatist group, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Sunday, said the repeated attacks on its unarmed and peaceful members including the one that happened a few days ago in Aba, Abia state where some of its members were killed and many wounded during a peaceful protest, are proves that Igbos are no longer wanted in Nigeria.

It lamented that Nigeria’s security agencies allowed Shi’ites to protest peacefully but launched attacks on members of IPOB during a peaceful protest in Aba, Abia state.

The statement reads, “we are surprised that the Nigerian government and its security agencies especially their Army and Police allowed the Shi’ites Islamic group who protested peacefully two times in Abuja, to do so without humiliation or molestation,but murdered members of IPOB who were having a peaceful protest in Aba, Abia state.

“IPOB members, on 3rd April, 2023, held a peaceful protest, asking for the unconditional release of its Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention for too long.

“It is now very glaring that Igbos are no longer wanted in Nigeria due to the hatred shown to us. We must organise ourselves and immediately leave Nigeria for the other nationalities who are allowed to act freely in the country.”

The statement further described the earlier proscription of the Igbo indigenous group as a terrorist establishment by the Federal Government, was a clear CX indication that the zone had outstayed its welcome.

It described IPOB as a harmless and unarmed Igbo group that is only fighting against the marginalisation and ill treatment meted a to the geo political zone.

Related