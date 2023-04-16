INEC to drag 200 Nigerians to court for electoral offences

BY SULE TAHIR
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to prosecute over 200 persons arrested for various electoral offences during the just concluded general elections.
The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, told Journalists during an interview in Abuja on Friday, April 14, 2023.
According to him, the Nigeria Police Force has already transferred over 50 case files of electoral offences to the commission.
“The commission has received over 50 case files from the police authorities. There are over 200 accused persons set for prosecution.
“The commission has directed its Litigation and Prosecution Department to study the files and advise it on the prosecution. The department has since commenced action and as soon as it finishes, it will revert to the commission accordingly,” he said.