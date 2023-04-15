Imo Supplementary Election: Labour Party Calls For Relocation Of Collation Centre, As Ebubeagu Intimidates INEC Officials, Voters

Advertisement

The candidate of Labour Party for the Mbaitoli/Ikeduru supplementary election, Uche Ogbuagu, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to relocate the collation centre located at Mbaitoli LGA headquarters, to a safer environment where the lives of the party agents and his teeming supporters will be spared.

Ogbuagu made this call through a statement signed by his Media Aide, Obinna Elegalam where he accused the ruling APC of using the Ebubeagu Security Network to, molest, intimidate and frustrate the agents of Labour Party and its teeming supporters.

He said, “Nworieubi, the Mbaitoli headquarters of the House of Representatives supplementary election for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru constituency is currently under siege.

“The Ebubeagu Security outfit and other numerous miscreants have besieged the local government headquarters just because INEV staff are insisting on the usage of BVAS.

“There is massive build up and proliferation of arms, and dangerous explosives as lives of the good people of Mbaike are under heavy threat.

“Massive bloodshed will be witnessed in the area, if the collation is not relocated to a safer place. Imo REC, Prof. Silvia Agu has been alerted on this imminent bloodbath by APC thugs, cultists and fake armed security personnel.

“The Ebubeagu militia are being used heavily at Nwaorieubi. Their number is overwhelming and intimidating. Is this truly an election or a war zone?

“They chased even some Presiding Officers out of the collation centre at the headquarters as they were seen scampering for safety. This situation must be averted to avoid imminent loss of lives.

“INEC should as a matter of peoples safety relocate the collation centre to a neutral environment to continue the electoral process. This will also ensure a more acceptable declaration at the end of I have already I see now the day.”

It was however reported that thugs also suspected to be working for APC hijacked sensitive materials at various polling units including booth 008 Ezinihitte ward in Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA.

