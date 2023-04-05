Imo: It Is No Longer Within My Powers To Declare Results- Abuja Has Taken Over, INEC Commissioner Raises Alarm

Advertisement

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo State, Professor Silvia Agu has raised alarm over Imo State National Assembly rerun election slated to hold on Saturday, 15th April 2023.

Prof. Agu, has revealed that her powers to declare winners of the outstanding results in the state, are now limited to the National Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Recall that the REC has been under heavy criticism by opposition parties in the state after the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections and that of March 18th House of Assembly elections in the state, for allegedly working with the ruling APC to announce candidates of the party winners of the elections, debunked the accusations, insisting that she would never compromise her faith as a member of the Scripture Union.

In a press conference in Owerri on Tuesday, Prof. Agu, said that the Nkwerre/Nwangele/Isu/Njaba federal constituency results are still being reviewed at the INEC Headquarters Abuja and would be announced as soon as the process is completed.

According to her, “I have heard so many things about me since after the general elections. Some said I conspired with the government of Imo state to rig the Imo elections. But a clear conscience fears no accusations. I am a member of the Scripture Union, and I can never compromise my faith for any reason. I am also a Knight of the church. So I have come to do the right thing.

“We have places that were marred with irregularities in the last elections and were declared inconclusive. They include Mbaitoli/Ikeduru federal constituency and that of Ahiazu-Mbaise state constituency. Njaba’s results as part of the federal constituency are still being reviewed in Abuja. I have no powers of my own, given the situation on ground, to declare results at moment. At this point, Abuja has the powers to decide who emerges winners after reviewing the results.

“The Mbaitoli/Ikeduru supplementary election has been scheduled for 15th of April, 2023. There some polling units in the area that elections did not take place.”

Asked why 3 out of the 26 APC candidates who were declared winners of Imo state House of Assembly election, were not issued Certificate of Returns, she said the results for Isu, Ideato-North and Ideato-South state Constituency were still being reviewed as well.

Related