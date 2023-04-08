Easter: Share Love, Support Me, Soludo Urges Ndị Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has urged the residents of the State to share and show love to one another as one of the best ways to celebrate Easte

Governor Soludo stated gave the advice on Saturday in his Easter message to the people, signed by his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime.

According to him, the significance of Easter celebration calls for self introspection and a renewed commitment in enthroning a better society where love, tolerance, forgiveness, peace and unity will continue to reign.

The Governor noted that Easter is an important event in the Christendom, adding that Christ, by his His death, offered Himself as sacrificial lamb for the sins of the world; and, by His resurrection, redeemed mankind and strengthened the Christian faith in everlasting life.

He also described Easter as a season of discipline and sacrifice, and urged the people to celebrate with modesty and to remember the less privileged amongst them. He added that people should imbibe the virtues of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience as demonstrated by Jesus Christ in offering Himself for crucifixion.

According to Aburime, Soludo further enjoined the people to share love and joy this period and beyond, and to continue supporting his administration towards building a liveable and prosperous homeland for all, which is one one his administration’s lofty visions for the state.

