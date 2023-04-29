Case of Murder: High court sentenced four to death by hanging, one for life imprisonment in Jigawa

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

Jigawa State High Court of Justice presided over by Justice Ahmad Muhammad Abubakar has sentenced four men to death by hanging and one other to life imprisonment for their crimes.

Sources closed to the Court’s has found Salahu Yau, Aminu Salmanu, Salmanu Shafi’u, and Yusuf Sale guilty of culpable homicide, and sentenced them to death by hanging.

The men were also found guilty of other charges, including criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, and unlawful assembly, and were sentenced to prison terms ranging from two years to three months or fines.

According to the prosecution, the defendants from Kalawa Village, Ringim Local Government Area (LGA) of Jigawa State were responsible for the murder of an individual.

The prosecution presented four witnesses and evidence to support their case, while the defendants testified in their defence and called two other witnesses.

Delivering the sentence, the judge stated that the prosecution had successfully proven the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Meanwhile, a school teacher from Ringim LGA, Ibrahim Isah, was found guilty of raping a five-year-old pupil and sentenced to life imprisonment for his crime.

The prosecution presented four witnesses and evidence to support their case, while the defendant testified in his own defence and called three other witnesses.

Delivering the sentence, Justice Abubakar stating that the prosecution had successfully prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Reacting to the judgement, the Public Relations Officer of Jigawa State Ministry of Justice, Zainab Baba Santali, said, “The court has delivered justice to the victims and their families. We hope that this sentence will serve as a deterrent to others who may be planning to commit such heinous crimes.”

In a related development, the Jigawa State Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens, urging members of the public to report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities.

The government also urged parents and guardians to be vigilant and protect their children from harm.

