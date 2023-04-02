Bola Tinubu’s Acceptance Speech: No Peace Shall Reign In Nigeria — Ohanaeze Youth

Bola Tinubu and cohorts have murdered sleep, and they wouldn’t sleep anymore. They have planted the seed of anarchy, disunity and disintegration in Nigeria by holding back the mandate given freely by Nigerians to His Excellency Peter Gregory Obi

…Says No Healing In Injustice, No Peace In Injustice; Neither Will Nigeria Have Peace

The apex socio-cultural youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has challenged Bola Tinubu’s speech on the just concluded 2023 presidential election that was marred with electoral fraud and irregularities spearheaded by the INEC Boss, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and his cohorts.

Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council while addressing newsmen over the weekend in Abuja, described Bola Tinubu as an interim president-elect of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and urged him to confess to Nigerians the electoral fraud he committed by upturning the wishes of over 200 million Nigerians on 25th February 2023.

Reacting on Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s speech wherein he stated that ‘ELECTIONS ARE OVER, HEALING PROCESS MUST BEGIN,’ Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka noted that “there’s no healing in Injustice! An injustice is an open wound that can never be healed, only justice heals. No peace shall reign in Nigeria, neither shall there be unity until the proper thing is done and justice is served. Therefore, Bola Tinubu and Mahmood Yakubu should begin the healing process by declaring the actual presidential election results and tender apology to Nigerians.

“The presidential election have come and gone, what remains now is the ‘National Healing Process’ which is an open confession by Yakubu on the obvious truncation of democracy and ushering in a honest review of the entire outcome of the presidential election declaration.

“Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has given Nigerians an open wound due to the obvious electoral fraud that was committed. It was also alleged that he received millions of dollars from the beneficiary of the fraud, Bola Tinubu, in order to subvert the general electoral wishes of Nigerians.

“Bola Tinubu and cohorts have murdered sleep, and they wouldn’t sleep anymore. They have planted the seed of anarchy, disunity and disintegration in Nigeria by holding back the mandate given freely by Nigerians to His Excellency Peter Gregory Obi.

“The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu and Mr. Bola Tinubu have robbed Nigeria and caused a national political instability, injured Nigeria to its bone marrow. The healing process, therefore, lies in returning the stolen mandate of Peter Obi or risk Nigeria’s disintegration.

“Anyone thinking that Ndigbo will endure a second again to be part of a country where injustice and marginalization have been ascribed against them must realize that the political freedom of Ndigbo from this contraption called Nigeria must be pursued by every means necessary,” Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka declared.

