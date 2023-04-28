Bandits Abduct District Head In Zamfara, police swing into actions

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

THE District Head of Kasuwar Daji under Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Ibrahim Sarkin Fada, has been abducted by armed bandits in his residence in the early hours of today, Thursday.

The bandits who stormed the Kasuwar Daji community in their large numbers, are said to have moved straight to the village head’s house where they abducted him to an unknown destination.

Residents said the bandits fired several gunshots in order to frighten those within the village who wanted to rescue their chief.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, CSP Mohammed Shehu confirmed the abduction to News Point Nigeria today via a telephone conversation.

CSP Shehu said the Command has deployed a search and rescue team to go after the bandits with a view to rescue the monarch unhurt.

“Yes, it is true, the Command has deployed search and rescue team to rescue him,” the police spokesman affirmed.

It was gathered that the district head is also the father to a serving member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Anas Sarkin Fada Kaura.

The family is yet to make an official comment regarding the development and all attempts to reach the lawmaker, proved abortive.

