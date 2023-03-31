“Unmasking The Real Bola Ahmed Tinubu” – [Video Documentary]

Advertisement

Nigeria may be in for a new experience as the outgoing administration of Muhammadu Buhari prepares to hand over to Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was declared as the President-Elect by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC], Prof Mahmood Yakubu. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to take up the mantle of President on May 29, 2023 following his swearing in and inauguration as the President of Nigeria.

However, the process that brought the President-Elect have come under intense scrutiny. Election Observers – both local and international – point to the presidential election that “elected’ the President-Elect as heavily marred with illegalities and violence. The process was tagged as not free, not transparent and not credible. The opposition parties who contested for the presidential seat have already headed for the election tribunal to dispute the outcome of the election.

“Bola Tinubu, in my opinion, does not have the mental and physical capacity to govern today”says Pat Utomi.

In the meantime, the background of the President-Elect has been called to question. Allegations are abound of his involvement in drug deals and financial crimes of which a court in the United States of America [USA] convicted Bola Ahmed Tinubu for drug related offenses. The educational background of the President-Elect has been called to question. Particularly his claim to have attended the University of Chicago. Investigators who conducted a comprehensive search discovered major discrepancies over Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s claim to have attended University of Chicago. Additionally, the stated age of the President-Elect has also been questioned owing to inconsistencies indicating that the President-Elect may have falsified his age.

According to Jackson Ude, a famous online publisher, “Bola Tinubu’s real name is: Yekini Amoda Ogunlere, from Iragbiji, Osun state. That is what is contained in his Primary and Secondary school certificates. That’s why he has refused to tender them before INEC. I dare him to tender them at the Tribunal and let’s see if he is not kicked out, arrested and jailed!”

Bola Ahmed Tinubu was elected Governor of Lagos State in 1999 and served two terms in Office till 2007. His stint as the Governor was remarkable and highly controversial. Critics claim the two terms as highly corrupt years for Lagos State. Allegations have it that he used Lagos as his private company.

A documentary produced by a television network by name AIT back in March 2015 raised some of the critical issues surrounding the background of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The documentary led to Tinubu filling a N150billion suit against the television. AIT responded swiftly describing Tinubu’s claims and demands as laughable and demanded an apology from Tinubu. Despite his earlier threats, AIT continued to air the documentary!

See videos below:

Related