PDP National Scribe Lost State Constituency To APC, Accuses INEC Of Compromise

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The National Secretary of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the authentic results of the state house of Assemblies election held in Imo.

Anyanwu, who made this plea on Sunday, March 19th, by the press release signed by his media assistant, Ikenna Onuoha and made available to Newsmen in Owerri.

Senator Anyanwu accused the INEC of compromising the just concluded state house of Assemblies election held yesterday, 18th March 2023, where his candidate for Ikeduru state constituency seat, Sunny Unachukwu lost to his APC opponent Johnleo Iheoha who is loyalist to Prince Charles Amadi, the operational leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owerri senatorial zone.

According to him; “the INEC should release the authentic results of March 18th House of Assembly Election to reflect the realities of how Imo people voted.

“Should INEC fails to declare the authentic results to show how the people of the state voted for the peoples Democratic Party, it will be concluded that officials of the commission deliberately compromised with agents of the ruling party to subvert the mandate of the people.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress APC have won over 21 constituencies out of 27 constituencies in Imo State, as officially declared by the INEC, while the Labour Party, PDP and other opposition parties are yet to win any seat.