Ebonyi Poll: There’s Need To Accommodate Each Other, Avoid Violence – Chief Ogbaga

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

As the Governorship & State House Assembly election commence today, Hon. Ogbaga have said there’s need for people to accommodate one another.

Chief Goddy Ogbaga, former Minister, Power & Steel, disclosed this Saturday, at Nworie Mbeke polling unit, Ebonyi LGA, Ebonyi state.

“We performed our civic duties, I cast my votes. I observed with delight that the BVAs machine worked very well. The good thing is that people were orderly. It was very peaceful, no violence. There’s need for people to show accommodation for each other, avoid violence,”he said.

Chief Cletus Ophoke, Hon. Attorney Gen. & Commissioner for Justice, who casted his vote at Nwofe primary school, polling unit 006, Izzi Local Government Area, said the area is very peaceful, calm and people are conducting themselves very orderly. Election is going on smoothly while all the BVAs machines deployed to the polling units are all working. Voters are also exercising their franchise.

Chief Frederick Nwogbaga, a stakeholder at Edufu Oferekpe 003 polling unit, Izzi LGA said the exercise is very smooth, fine, massive turn out of voters and very impressive.

Former Council Chairman, Ebonyi LGA, of Aboffia 009 polling unit, Paul Iganga, affirmed that today’s voting is better than the last election, because they started early, more organised, very friendly.

Also, Coordinator, Ebiya Development Centre, Comr. Uchenna Franklin said that they have 1,203 voters in 002 polling unit and 204 voters in 014 polling unit, making a total of 1407 voting strength from Offionwe Central school. Adding the turnout is because the people want to vote for their son, Hon. Francis Nwifuru.